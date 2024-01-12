Resistance Groups Condemn US, UK Strikes on Yemen
Friday, 12 January 2024 2:32 PM
A missile is launched from a warship during the US-led coalition operation against targets in Yemen from an undisclosed location, in this handout picture released on January 12, 2024. (Photo via Reuters)
Resistance groups across the region have roundly denounced the US and UK strikes against targets in Yemen, stating that the attacks confirm the countries’ allegiance with Israel amid the bloody onslaught against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
“We condemn in the strongest terms the blatant American-British aggression against brotherly Yemen, its security and sovereignty, as well as its freedom-loving and honorable people,” Hezbollah said in a statement on Friday.
It added that “the American aggression confirms once again that the US is a full partner in the tragedies and massacres committed by the Zionist enemy in Gaza and the region.”
Hezbollah also saluted the Yemeni nation, the Yemeni Armed Forces as well as Ansarullah resistance movement.
“We affirm this act of aggression will not weaken Yemen’s strength. On the contrary, it will solidify the nation’s determination to confront it and defend itself, and continue to tread the path of supporting the Palestinian people,” the statement read.
Early on Friday, US and British forces launched air, ship and submarine strikes against targets across Yemen.
US President Joe Biden confirmed the assaults, saying they were conducted by the United States and Britain, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.
Strikes on Yemen came after Yemeni forces targeted several Israeli-owned and -bound shipping in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians in war-torn Gaza, where more than 23,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli onslaught since October 7.
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group also censured the US and UK strikes on Yemen.
“We salute Yemenis for their honorable and brave position, and strongly condemn all disappointing stances in the Arab world. We call upon Arab and Muslim nations to take actions,” the Gaza-based movement said.
US, UK must be ready for 'heavy price' after attacks on Yemen: Ansarullah
A senior Ansarullah official says Yemeni Armed Forces will strike hard US and UK bases across the West Asia region if they decide to increase the scope of their aggression against the Arab country.
Additionally, the Iraqi Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada anti-terror resistance group denounced the strikes against Yemen.
In a statement on Friday, it expressed full solidarity with the Axis of the Resistance against tyranny and vowed unconditional support for the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.
“There is no more doubt about US arrogance and Washington’s obsession with committing atrocities and brutalities against nations. It leads a satanic alliance against Yemeni people and our beloved brethren in the Yemeni resistance front,” the statement said.
“The Zionist entity and American occupation forces have turned into the main source of instability and insecurity across the entire West Asia region, which underscores the need to end their presence through all available means,” the Iraqi movement pointed out.
As long as these two cancerous tumors exist in the Muslim world, violations of countries’ national sovereignty and shedding the blood of innocent people will continue under the pretext of defending the security of the Israeli regime, the statement also read.
Iran has strongly condemned US and British military attacks on Yemen, calling them an “arbitrary” action and a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a violation of international laws and regulations.
Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.
Reports revealed that Israeli shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.
Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories after the regime’s aggression on Gaza.
No comments:
Post a Comment