Malawi in Need of US$6 Million to Combat Cholera Outbreak
By Xinhua
January 7, 2024
Malawi Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said Friday the country needs about 6 million U.S. dollars to cover the deficit of its cholera preparedness and response plan for November 2023 – October 2024.
The minister disclosed this when she updated the nation on the situation of the cholera outbreak, which she said remains “very low and sporadic” but the country still cannot relax.
She said the total budget for the cholera epidemic preparedness and response plan is 18.23 million dollars, with only 12.27 million dollars available and a financing gap of 5.96 million dollars.
Chiponda has since requested partners to assist in addressing the gap to enable the country to secure essential supplies for the control of cholera.
According to the minister, since the country declared cholera no longer a national public health emergency in August, Malawi has been reporting sporadic cases and very few deaths.
Chiponda described the current cholera situation as “far much better” compared to the situation in 2022.
Among other efforts, Malawi administered more than 5 million doses of Oral Cholera Vaccine, covering more than two-thirds of the targeted population in the hotspot areas.
No comments:
Post a Comment