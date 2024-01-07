Over 400 Under Isolation and 5 Dead in NW Tanzania Cholera Outbreak
By Xinhua
January 7, 2024
At least five people have been killed by cholera and 452 others are under quarantine for observation in Kahama district in Shinyanga region in northwestern Tanzania, an official said on Friday.
Mboni Mhita, commissioner of the Kahama district, said 452 patients with symptoms of the disease have been put under quarantine in two isolated health centers of Mwendakulima and Kagongwa for observation. She told a news conference in the Kahama municipality that the five dead were found in Kagongwa village between Dec. 25, 2023 and Jan. 4, 2024, adding they were confirmed to have been killed by the disease after tests of their samples. She said most of them had symptoms of cholera, including profuse watery diarrhea, leg cramps, restlessness or irritability, vomiting and thirst.
