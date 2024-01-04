OIC Shows Solidarity with Somalia and the Need to Respect its Sovereignty
By News Ghana
January 4, 2024
Against the backdrop of its commitment to respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Member States in accordance with the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and international law, and following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for Partnership and Cooperation between the Federal Republic of Ethiopia and Somaliland on 1 January 2024, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed rejection of any act violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia.
The General Secretariat renewed the solidarity of the OIC with the Federal Republic of Somalia and stressed the need to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity and to safeguard security, peace, and stability in the region.
