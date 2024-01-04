IGAD Demands Quite Resolve of Ethiopia and Somalia Tensions
By Xinhua
January 4, 2024
The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African bloc, called for efforts toward a peaceful and amicable resolution of the current situation between Ethiopia and Somalia on Wednesday.
The urgent call was made by Workneh Gebeyehu, executive secretary of IGAD, in a statement issued Wednesday on the recent developments in relations between Ethiopia and Somalia. The executive secretary “expressed deep concern regarding recent developments in relations between Ethiopia and Somalia,” said the IGAD statement. Recent negative developments in relations between Ethiopia and Somalia occurred after Ethiopia and Somaliland, a self-declared region of Somalia, signed an agreement allowing Ethiopia access to the Red Sea in return for its recognition of Somaliland as an independent state. Somalia, which views Somaliland as part of its territory, described the agreement as having no legal force and summoned its ambassador to Ethiopia for deliberations over the agreement signed between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland leader Muse Bihi Abdi on Monday.
The IGAD said that it is “diligently” monitoring the situation and recognized the potential implications for regional stability. Given the circumstances, the executive secretary urges IGAD leaders to take action and appeals to the two sides to collaborate toward a peaceful and amicable resolution of the situation, upholding the shared values that unite the IGAD family, the statement read. The regional bloc reiterated its steadfast commitment to promoting peace, stability, cooperation and regional integration.
