Palestinian Resistance Factions Confront Israeli Forces for 98th Day
By Al Mayadeen English
12 Jan 2024 23:17
Multiple Resistance factions have announced operations targeting Israeli forces across the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian resistance is engaging in fierce clashes with the invading occupation forces on various fronts in the Gaza Strip.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported on heavy Israeli artillery shelling and intense confrontations in three axes of the advance of the occupation's military, located in the neighborhoods of, Qizan al-Najjar, Jourat al-Loot, and al-Manara, in the city of Khan Younis.
Meanwhile, Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), announced that "its fighters are engaged in fierce clashes" with Israeli occupation forces near the center of Khan Younis, adding that one of its units targeted an Israeli armored bulldozer with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).
The al-Quds Brigades fighters also bombarded Israeli military gatherings around Halima Mosque in the center of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, with mortar shells.
Just north of Khan Younis, in al-Maghazi refugee camp, fighters of al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades launched attacks on occupation soldiers using assault rifles and RPGs. Nearby, fighters of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine's (DFLP) National Resistance Brigades, fired an RPG at an advancing Israeli military vehicle, in al-Nuseirat refugee camp.
On its part, al-Mujahideen Brigades announced that one of its units targeted an armored personnel carrier with an anti-armor shell in Sheikh al-Radwan neighborhood, in Gaza City, destroying it and killing and injuring its crewmembers. The Brigades' mortar units also launched attacks on the Israeli position to the west of Beit Lahia, in the northernmost part of the Gaza Strip.
Earlier on Friday, our correspondent reported that extensive bulldozing operations continue in the vicinity of Road No.10, which splits Gaza City, to the north, and from the central Gaza Strip to the south. Operations have heavily concentrated on the northern side of the road, in what seems to be an attempt to establish a buffer zone within the Strip.
It is worth noting that this comes at a time when the Israeli military and political command has announced the commencement of the 3rd stage of the war on Gaza, which will see "low-intensity operations" and a focus on "high-value targets", meaning wide-scale incursion into specific neighborhoods, such as those experienced in Gaza City, Khuzaa, and Khan Younis will be less frequent.
The decision to do so comes after the Resistance hit Israeli occupation soldiers hard, especially in the southern and central Gaza Strip, which peaked on January 8 when nine officers and soldiers were announced dead, as a result of the Resistance's operation in these areas.
No comments:
Post a Comment