Nasrallah Succeeded in Pinning Large Israeli Forces: Israeli Media
By Al Mayadeen English
12 Jan 2024 21:20
Israeli media says that Hezbollah's chief managed to deal a blow the Israeli awareness after displacing tens of thousands of settlers in northern occupied Palestine.
Hezbollah's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was successful in "trapping" a large number of Israeli forces in the northern front and landed an "achievement" in terms of awareness by displacing tens of thousands of Israelis from dozens of settlements for over three months now.
The military affairs commentator on Israel Defense website, Amir Rapaport, stated that "the most significant events this week took place in the northern front, where assassinations and attacks attributed to Israel have increased, and, in return, Hezbollah has raised the threshold of its response."
Rapaport recalled that Hezbollah launched a powerful missile attack on the surveillance unit on the "Meron" air control and surveillance base on Saturday, and a drone strike on the Northern Command Headquarters near Safed on Tuesday, pointing out that "Hezbollah may not have said its last word yet regarding its retaliatory plans."
"Escalating the situation does not necessarily contradict Israeli interests; on the contrary, to understand the reason, one can go back to October 8, when Nasrallah joined the battle and opened a northern front with Israel."
Unprecedented evacuation
The expert explained that "Nasrallah's declared goal was to trap a large number of army forces in the north, thereby fulfilling his role in supporting his brothers in Hamas."
According to him, a "security belt" was created inside "Israel," rather than in Lebanese territory in an unprecedented event, noting that "this is the first evacuation in the north since the beginning of Zionism."
"Many in the security establishment believe that the evacuation, including even "Kiryat Shmona," was hasty and wrong. Perhaps because this is precisely what gave Hezbollah the legitimacy to launch anti-tank missiles and rockets at civilian homes, something that would not have happened if the houses were occupied."
Meanwhile, statements at the political level, that the northern residents will not return to their homes without the relocation of Hezbollah's Radwan forces north of the Litani River, have "made Israel climb a high tree," Rapaport added, highlighting that such a scenario is extremely difficult as "Hezbollah's military capabilities are significant, and the geographical features of the fighting in Lebanon, when necessary, pose a bigger challenge (except for the tunnel issue. There is an unprecedented global military challenge in Gaza)."
Israeli army unprepared
Earlier this week, Reserve Maj. General Gershon Hacohen said that Sayyed Nasrallah "was and still is a professor in managing conflict and combat."
In an op-ed published in the Israeli Hayoum, Hacohen emphasized that Hezbollah's chief "focuses primarily on undermining Israel's morale and humiliating it."
In turn, Major General Itzhak Brik criticized the "deterioration of the army's readiness and preparedness" to confront Hezbollah on the northern front, denying what Israeli officials say about "unprecedented readiness."
Brik explained that the significant gap in the army's readiness is revealed by the poor preparation for the "strategic scenario" of Hezbollah's attempt to take control of army positions in the north.
