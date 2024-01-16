Putin Meets with Russian, North Korean Foreign Ministers
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Sergey Lavrov and Choe Son Hui informed the Russian president of the agreements reached
© Gavriil Grigorov/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with the foreign ministers of Russia and North Korea, Sergey Lavrov and Choe Son Hui, who earlier in the day held talks in Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin received at the Kremlin DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui," Peskov said.
According to him, the top diplomats informed the Russian president of the agreements reached.
As Lavrov said in the opening remarks at talks with his North Korean counterpart, Moscow appreciates Pyongyang's support within the context of the special military operation in Ukraine and expects that productive cooperation between the two countries in the UN and other multilateral organizations would continue.
According to the Russian foreign minister, the current talks gave an opportunity "to summarize the preliminary results of the active work that was launched to implement the agreements reached during the September summit between President Putin and President of the State Affairs Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome."
No comments:
Post a Comment