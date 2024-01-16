Russian Forces Repel Six Attacks in Kupyansk Area, Making Ukraine Lose Two Leopard Tanks
Artillery and heavy flamethrower systems also inflicted damage on the enemy’s personnel and military hardware near the settlement of Kurdyumovka in the DPR
MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled six Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, causing the enemy to lose up to 160 troops and two Leopard tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.
Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.
Kupyansk area
"Units of Battlegroup West took intense action using artillery systems to repel six attacks by assault teams of the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army lost up to 160 troops, three tanks, including two Leopard 2 ones, and two pickup trucks," the ministry said.
Krasny Liman area
"The battlegroup Center with the artillery fire support repelled four attack of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized brigade and 25th airborne brigade near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The enemy’s losses were up to 250 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles and six motor vehicles.
Donetsk area
"Units of the battlegroup South, operating in interaction with artillery, repelled five attacks of the Ukrainian army’s 10th mountain assault brigade and 24th mechanized brigade near the settlements of Vesyoloye and Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
Artillery and heavy flamethrower systems also inflicted damage on the enemy’s personnel and military hardware near the settlement of Kurdyumovka in the DPR.
The enemy’s loses in that area totaled up to 280 troops, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and four motor vehicles.
In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a D-20 howitzer.
South Donetsk area
"Units of Battlegroup East, acting in coordination with artillery forces and heavy flamethrower systems, inflicted fire damage on troops of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade and the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Vladimirovka and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost up to 120 troops, two armored fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, a US-made M777 artillery system and an MT-12 anti-tank gun," the ministry said.
Zaporozhye area
"In the Zaporozhye area, units of the Russian battle group, acting with air and artillery support, hit locations of manpower and equipment of Ukraine’s 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade and 116th Mechanized Brigade in the areas of Verbovoye and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.
The enemy lost "up to 115 servicemen as killed and wounded, three armored fighting vehicles, one D-20 howitzer and two D-30 howitzers."
Kherson area
"The enemy losses over the past day were up to 65 servicemen and four vehicles as a result of coordinated actions of Russian units and artillery fire," the ministry said.
Three US-made M777 artillery systems, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system and three Gvozdika motorized artillery systems were hit by counterbattery fire.
Air Force and air defenses
"Russian tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery hit Ukraine’s manpower and military equipment in 112 areas," the ministry said.
Air defenses downed 69 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including near Novaya Mayachka and Golaya Pristan in the Kherson Region; Pologi in the Zaporozhye Region; Staromikhailovka, Peski, Spornoye, Maryinka and Lipovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic; Belogorovka, Nyrkovo, Topolevka, Verkhnekamenka and Krivosheyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic; as well as 13 HIMARS rockets.
Tally of destroyed equipment
Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 567 Ukrainian warplanes, 265 helicopters, 10,758 unmanned aerial vehicles, 450 surface-to-air missile systems, 14,645 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,202 multiple launch rocket systems, 7,750 field artillery guns and mortars and 17,507 special military motor vehicles.
