Resistance Fighters Infiltrate 'Adora' Settlement in the West Bank
By Al Mayadeen English
The recent operation triggered flashbacks of the events on October 7, underscoring the vulnerability of Israeli security measures.
"Adora", an illegal settlement located to the northwest of al-Khalil in the occupied West Bank, was subject to a "security breach", according to the Israeli Army Radio.
According to the Israeli outlet, three Palestinians infiltrated the settlement just before sounds of intense gunfire erupted.
Reports indicate that three Resistance fighters infiltrated the settlement, opening fire on a group of Israeli soldiers after ambushing them. The Resistance fighters were reportedly martyred, while two Israeli occupation soldiers were wounded as a result.
A video circulating on social media shows three young adults crossing through an opening in the fence separating the settlement from surrounding areas, corresponding to Friday's incident.
Israeli media outlets raised questions on the development following the embarrassment suffered by the Israeli occupation's security and military apparatuses on October 7, when Resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip exposed fragile security measures across the separation fence.
Israeli authorities sent significant reinforcements to the site, launched flares, and closed all entrances to al-Khalil. Meanwhile, Palestinian news sites reported that gunfire targeted the "Kfar Etzion" settlement located to the north of al-Khalil, while gunfire was reportedly heard at the Jalama checkpoint near the northern city of Jenin.
