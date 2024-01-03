RSF to Release Over 450 Prisoners, Says Ready for Immediate Ceasefire in Sudan
Hamdok and Hemetti shake hands after signing Addis Ababa agreement on January 2, 2023
January 2, 2023 (ADDIS ABABA) – In a move towards de-escalating the conflict, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), after over eight months of confrontations, pledged to sign an unconditional cessation of hostilities immediately, release more than 450 detainees and facilitate unfettered humanitarian access.
In a significant effort towards ending the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Coordination of Civil Democratic Forces (Taqaddum) signed a landmark agreement called the “Addis Ababa Declaration” on January 2nd, 2024.
The agreement, signed by former Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, head of the Taqaddum, and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemetti”, outlines a path towards a cessation of hostilities and a return to normalcy in Sudan.
Key provisions of the agreement include the release of 451 prisoners of war and detainees through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the opening of safe corridors for humanitarian access, and the establishment of a National Committee for the Protection of Civilians.
The RSF has committed to immediately and unconditionally halt fighting through direct negotiations with the Sudanese army, while the Taqaddum works to bring the army on board to adhere to the same procedures. This collaboration paves the way for a cessation of hostilities agreement that is binding on both parties and subject to national and international monitoring.
The RSF has also pledged to open safe humanitarian corridors to ensure the delivery of aid to those affected by the conflict and to facilitate the work of humanitarian organizations. Additionally, the RSF has agreed to work with the people of war-affected areas to form civil administrations and ensure the provision of basic services and the restoration of normalcy.
The military-led government in Port Sudan has yet to react to the declaration. However, its implementation is contingent on the signing of a cessation of hostilities agreement, which the Sudanese army commander has stated will only be signed after the withdrawal of RSF elements from urban areas.
The establishment of the National Committee for the Protection of Civilians is a crucial step towards ensuring that the agreement is fully implemented and that the rights of civilians are protected. This committee will oversee the return of civilians to their homes, the operation of civilian service and production facilities, and the mobilization of internal and external resources to address the humanitarian needs of cities.
The Addis Ababa Declaration represents a breakthrough in the ongoing conflict in Sudan and offers an opportunity for the pro-democracy groups to play an active role in the process of peace and reconciliation. Observers say he international community stands ready to support the parties in their efforts to fully implement the agreement and establish a lasting peace in Sudan.
No comments:
Post a Comment