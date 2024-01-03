Ugandan Helicopter Crashes in Western Part
By Xinhua
January 3, 2024
A Ugandan military helicopter used for operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) crashed and burst into flames in Uganda’s western district of Ntoroko Tuesday, a spokesperson said here.
Naboth Mugisha, Uganda People’s Defense Air Force spokesperson, told Xinhua over the telephone that the Mi-28 attack helicopter crash occurred in the general areas of Karugutu. “It was purely accidental. The helicopter lifted from that place (Ntoroko) to where it was going. It crashed,” said Mugisha, without revealing the number of crew members on board, victims, or casualties. “We shall share the details later. Let’s wait for the team that has gone to the ground to establish what has happened.”
Ugandan military and their Congolese counterparts are jointly hunting the ADF rebels in eastern DRC, using both air force and ground troops operations.
