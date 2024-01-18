Tanzanian VP Urges African Leaders to Support Farmers to do Productive Business
By Xinhua
January 19, 2024
Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango on Wednesday urged African leaders to support farmers to do productive and profitable business.
Mpango said for a long time African leaders have not had the political will to let the farmers do productive and profitable business.
A statement by the Vice President’s Office said Mpango made the remarks when he addressed a meeting called “Opportunities on African Soil” held in Davos, Switzerland, as part of the World Economic Forum, a forum that engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.
“Now it is time African policymakers have woken up to the fact that it is these farmers that are feeding us, it is these farmers that are bringing us foreign exchange, and it is these farmers that are allowing us to collect enough public revenue,” he said.
Mpango said it had taken African leaders a very long time to underscore the point that agriculture is a business.
