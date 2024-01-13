Two US Navy Sailors Missing off Somalia Coast, Says US Central Command
Ongoing search and rescue operations are reportedly underway to locate and the missing sailors.
The United States Central Command issued a statement indicating that two members of the US Navy are unaccounted for in the vicinity of the Somalia coast.
"On the evening of January 11, two US Navy Sailors were reported missing at sea while conducting operations off the coast of Somalia. Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing to locate the two sailors," the statement said.
The concise statement provided no further details regarding the activities of the missing sailors, except mentioning that they were "forward-deployed" to the US Navy's 5th Fleet area of operations, where they were engaged in "supporting a wide variety of missions."
“Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information at this time,” the statement said.
The declaration of the missing US Navy members comes amid heightened US actions against the Yemeni Armed Forces in the Red Sea region over the past weeks. Tensions escalated further in recent days as Washington launched airstrikes and missile attacks against Yemen. On its account, Yemeni Armed forces confirmed undertaking operations against US vessels in the Red Sea, adjacent to Somalia, adding a complex dimension to the unfolding situation.
History: US presence in Somalia
The US maintains a military presence in Somalia and engages in limited military operations, a development occurring three decades after the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993.
The Battle of Mogadishu marked the culmination of a series of militarized UN interventions in Somalia, initiated in April 1992 with the launch of the United Nations Operations in Somalia I (UNOSOM I). UNOSOM I aimed to supervise a truce in Mogadishu following the collapse of the Somali state in 1991. However, ongoing conflict posed significant challenges to aid distribution during a severe famine.
A US-proposed multinational force, named the United Task Force (UNITAF), received UN approval, leading to its deployment in Somalia in December 1992. UNITAF's primary mission was to ensure safety and support humanitarian endeavors. By March 1995, UNITAF transitioned to UNOSOM II, comprising approximately 30,000 personnel from 27 nations. Although the United States contributed slightly over 1,000 members, it wielded considerable influence over the mission's actions.
UNOSOM II inherited the responsibilities of UNITAF, tasked not only with ensuring aid delivery but also with nation-building efforts, including mandatory disarmament.
This expanded mission led to clashes with the Somali National Alliance (SNA) militia, led by General Mohamed Farah Aidid, where US forces played a leading role in confronting and taking military actions against the armed group and its leader.
The end of US presence
Amid escalating retaliatory attacks, US troops carried out a mission on October 3, 1993, targeting a Mogadishu hotel to capture senior SNA officials. The unfavorable outcomes of this operation prompted the Clinton administration to reassess its strategy, leading to the withdrawal of American forces from Somalia by the Spring of 1994. By early 1995, the UN had also pulled out from the region.
Criticism abounded for the US-UN intervention in Somalia, with widespread disapproval of its heavily militarized strategy that resulted in substantial civilian casualties. Allegations of racial violence against the Somali population, simplistic depictions of the crisis using images of malnourished children and unruly militias, and the UN's justification of its delayed response to the famine solely on security concerns rather than administrative delays were frequently voiced concerns. Additionally, assertions were made that a significant 80 percent of food allocated for those affected by the famine was being looted.
Despite a minimum of 282 publicly acknowledged US operations under the pretext of counterterrorism in Somalia, encompassing drone strikes and various aerial attacks, al-Shabaab persists as a significant security menace in Somalia, holding sway over vast regions and raising questions about the validity of the US presence in the African country.
