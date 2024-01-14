Zambian President Visits Cholera Center, Urges Support Amid Surge
By Xinhua
January 14, 2024
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday visited National Heroes Stadium in the capital of Lusaka, which was designated as the main cholera treatment center.
Accompanied by Ministry of Health officials, Hichilema inspected patient wards and conversed with both patients and healthcare workers. He later emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the situation while urging support from various stakeholders.
He commended healthcare workers and other stakeholders for their contributions to managing the crisis, stressing the importance of personal hygiene and maintaining clean surroundings to mitigate cholera outbreaks.
Hichilema attributed the recurring cholera problem to years of neglect in city planning, leading to unplanned settlements lacking essential amenities like proper water and sanitation facilities.
He said the government will increase significant investments in upgrading these settlements as a long-term solution.
Zambia has grappled with a cholera outbreak since October last year, predominantly affecting Lusaka. According to the Ministry of Health’s daily update, the country recorded 528 new cases and 17 deaths in the past 24 hours, resulting in cumulative cases of 7,529 and 292 deaths.
During the same period, 669 patients were discharged, totaling 6,119 discharges, while 1,113 individuals remain admitted.
