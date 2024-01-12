US, UK Must be Ready for 'Heavy Price' After Attacks on Yemen: Ansarullah
Friday, 12 January 2024 6:18 AM
A Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon aircraft takes off to join the US-led coalition from RAF Akrotiri to conduct air strikes against targets in Yemen, in this handout picture released on January 12, 2024. (Photo via Reuters)
The Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement strongly condemned the United States and United Kingdom after they launched full-scale strikes against targets in Yemen, warning their military bases across the region will come under attack if they opt to increase aggression.
Strikes on Yemen came after Yemeni forces targeted several Israeli-owned and -bound shipping in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians in war-torn Gaza, where more than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli onslaught since October 7.
“Washington and London must acknowledge responsibility for aggravating the situation at the Red Sea, and the militarization of the body of water. They must be ready to embrace a heavy price, and bear all the deleterious consequences of this open aggression,” Deputy Director of Ansarullah’s Moral Guidance Department, Brigadier General Abdullah bin Amer, told the Qatari Arabic-language al-Jazeera television news network early on Friday.
He added, “We (Yemeni Armed Forces) will target their bases across the region in case the United States and the United Kingdom increase their attacks [against Yemen].”
Bin Amer noted that explosions were reported in several cities across Yemen, including the capital Sana’a and the western port city of Hudaydah, emphasizing that Yemeni forces will forcefully respond to the acts of aggression.
“We will continue our operations in the Red Sea until the [Israeli] aggression against Gaza stops,” the senior Ansarullah official stated.
Early on Friday, US and British forces launched air, ship and submarine strikes against targets across Yemen.
US, UK attack Ansarullah targets in Yemen in response to pro-Palestinian strikes
The US and UK attack Ansarullah targets across Yemen in response to the Yemeni popular resistance movement
“American-Zionist-British aggression against Yemen launches several raids on the capital Sana’a, Hudaydah governorate, Sa’ada, and Dhamar,” Houthi official Abdul Qader al-Mortada wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
US President Joe Biden confirmed the assaults, saying they were conducted by the United States and Britain, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.
Biden said he would "not hesitate" to direct further measures against Yemeni targets.
Strikes on Yemen to cost US, Britain dearly: Deputy FM
Meanwhile, the deputy foreign minister in Yemen’s National Salvation Government warned that the US and UK strikes against targets in Yemen will come at a price.
“Washington and London must prepare to pay a heavy price. Our country came under sneak and massive air, ship and submarine strikes. Doubtless, the attacks will cost them dearly,” Hussein al-Ezzi said.
Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.
The relentless Israeli military campaign against Gaza has killed at least 23,357 people, most of them women and children. Another 59,410 individuals have been wounded.
Reports revealed that Israeli shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.
Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories after the regime’s aggression on Gaza.
No comments:
Post a Comment