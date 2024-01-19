While in Davos, Israeli President Slapped with 'War Crimes' Complaint
By Al Mayadeen English
A statement titled “Legal Action Against Crimes Against Humanity” accuses "Israel" of committing genocide in Gaza.
A criminal complaint has been filed against Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during his visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum.
Switzerland's prosecution office stated that it had received the complaint but did not indicate who filed it or what was claimed.
“The criminal complaints will now be examined in accordance with the usual procedure,” the Swiss office stated.
In a press conference, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters that "Israel" must "take control" of all "land west of the River Jordan," which would hinder the "two-state solution" concept.
"This is a necessary condition, and it conflicts with the idea of (Palestinian) sovereignty. What to do? I tell this truth to our American friends, and I also stopped the attempt to impose a reality on us that would harm Israel's security," he said.
AFP obtained a statement titled “Legal Action Against Crimes Against Humanity” issued in which "Israel" is accused of Genocide in Gaza.
On Thursday, Herzog dared to say that it was "painful" for Israelis to know that Gazans were "suffering so much," excusing the Israeli aggression by blaming the victims in Palestine and accusing them of "entrenching themselves in an infrastructure of terror of unbelievable size and scope."
Herzog left out the part where the Israeli occupation continues to commit massacres against civilians and deprives Gazans of communication and internet services for the eighth consecutive day.
The most recent data revealed by the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza that over 2,000 massacres have been committed since October 7, while the civilian death toll has risen due to the Israeli war has risen to 24,762 and the number of injured rose to 62,108.
In addition, out of 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza, every single one of them is grappling with hunger and food insecurity, UN human rights experts warned, while calling for the deliveries of sufficient aid to face the challenge of possible starvation among the entire population.
IOF prevent aid flow to Gaza
As if the ongoing aggression on Gazans is not enough cruelty. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated Tuesday that the occupation has been denying access to aid missions delivering medicine and fuel to the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
In the first two weeks of January, according to OCHA, only 24% of planned aid missions delivering basic human needs from food, medicine, and water were able to enter Gaza.
In addition, around 95% of missions involving the allocation of fuel and medicines to water reservoirs were stopped and denied access to enter by the occupation. Out of the latter, five missions were to aid the Central Drug Store, four to Jabalia Medical Center, and eight to aid four critical reservoirs and water and waste pumps.
In at least two reported instances, occupation forces detained and attacked convoy members. This, along with the deliberate prevention of aid by the occupation, shows that the behavior of the IOF is compromising the capacity of humanitarian agencies to operate safely and effectively, according to OCHA.
No comments:
Post a Comment