YAF Continue to Challenge US Threats in the Red Sea
By Al Mayadeen English
Despite US threats, the Yemeni Armed Forces continue their operations, detonating an unmanned naval vessel in the Red Sea.
The British newspaper Financial Times announced that the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) detonated an unmanned naval vessel in the Red Sea on Thursday in an incident described as the first of its kind involving the use of unmanned naval vessels in their operations in the Red Sea.
The most recent operation occurred just one day after 12 countries, including the United States, Britain, and Japan, issued a joint statement warning the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) of unspecified "consequences" unless it ceases its attacks. On Wednesday, a US official indicated that this warning could be considered a final notice.
The newspaper highlighted that, despite the absence of damage to any ships in the explosion of the unmanned boat, this scenario "poses a challenge to the United States." This is noteworthy in light of the recent warning.
The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Sunday the martyrdom of a number of its naval forces, who were killed by US forces while carrying out "their duty" in preventing Israeli and "Israel"-bound ships from crossing the Red Sea.
Along with the same statement, spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree also announced that the army's navy units successfully struck with three naval missiles Maersk Hangzhou, which was heading toward the occupation entity.
In the same context, Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said on Thursday that the cowardly act of aggression committed by the United States on a group of the Yemeni Naval Forces, which left dozens of people martyred and missing, will not go unanswered or unpunished.
He pointed out that "the American-Zionist administration participates with broad armed, political, and media support" in the killing of the Palestinian people, and threatening Islamic countries in the Arab region and elsewhere, against showcasing any form of support for the Palestinian people or cooperation with them.
No comments:
Post a Comment