Zambia Defers Reopening of Schools as Cholera Cases Surge
By Xinhua
January 5, 2024
The Zambian government has postponed schools reopening as cholera cases surge in the southern African nation, a senior government official said on Thursday.
The schools were supposed to reopen for the first term of 2024 on Jan. 8. Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima said the reopening of all schools has been postponed for a further three weeks and will open on Jan. 29.
He told reporters during a press briefing that during the period all school administrators should conduct a thorough cleaning of their premises as well as ensure that there are proper water and sanitation facilities.
The minister added that school inspections and sensitization awareness will be intensified before reopening to ensure compliance with preventive measures.
Cholera first broke out in some districts in eastern Zambia in January last year. Fresh outbreaks emerged in October with Lusaka, the country’s capital, being the most affected. The disease has so far spread to 16 districts in six of the country’s 10 provinces.
No comments:
Post a Comment