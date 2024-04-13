Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Manpower, Equipment in 112 Areas in Past Day
Russian forces have liberated the settlement of Pervomaiskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
© Russian Defence Ministry/TASS
MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian manpower and equipment across 112 areas over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Operational-tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces hit manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army in 112 areas," the ministry said.
Pervomaiskoye liberated
Russian forces have liberated the settlement of Pervomaiskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the ministry reported.
"Near the Avdeyevka sector of the line of engagement, the Battlegroup Center liberated the settlement of Pervomaiskoye in the DPR in active and self-sacrificing actions," the ministry said.
Avdeyevka direction
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, over the past day, Ukraine’s Armed Forces sustained roughly 235 casualties near the Avdeyevka sector of the line of engagement, as units from Russia’s Battlegroup Center repelled eight Ukrainian counterattacks there.
"The enemy lost roughly 235 troops, two armored combat vehicles, three cars and a 122mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry reported.
Donetsk area
Ukrainian forces sustained over 500 casualties in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Ukrainian forces lost over 500 troops, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 23 cars and a Strela-10 launcher vehicle," the ministry said. "In counter-battery fire, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzers were struck," it added.
South Donetsk
In the south Donetsk direction, Ukrainian losses exceeded 110 troops over the past day, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
"Enemy losses amounted to over 110 troops, four pickup trucks, a Polish-supplied 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a Nota electronic warfare system," the ministry specified.
Kherson direction
In the Kherson area, Ukrainian forces lost roughly 65 troops.
"Ukrainian losses amounted to roughly 65 troops, three cars, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a British-made 155mm FH-70 howitzer and a Polish-supplied 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery mount," according to the ministry’s report.
Number of downed drones, rockets
Russian air defense forces downed 222 Ukrainian drones, eight HIMARS and Vampire rockets and a JDAM bomb in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry also said.
In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 583 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, 20,826 unmanned aerial vehicles, 501 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,767 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,266 multiple rocket launchers, 8,849 field artillery guns and mortars and 20,960 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, it specified.
No comments:
Post a Comment