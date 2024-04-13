Death Toll in Ukrainian Attack on Tokmak in Zaporozhye Region Rises to 8, Governor Says
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, two children were among the dead
© Alexander Polegenko/TASS
MELITOPOL, April 13. /TASS/. The death toll in Friday’s Ukrainian attack on the town of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region has risen to eight after two more bodies were recovered from the debris of an apartment block there, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.
Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said that six people had been killed in the attack with at least 20 others being injured.
"Another two bodies were recovered from the debris last night. At present, the death toll amounts to eight, including two children," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.
As many as 13 people injured in the attack have been hospitalized, he added.
Meanwhile, five people have just been rescued from under the fallen rubble, Balitsky said, citing the latest updates.
Rogov also said earlier that the Ukrainians had attacked the town’s residential area inhabited by civilians, using multiple rocket launchers.
No comments:
Post a Comment