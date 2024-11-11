Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on the Republics of Sudan and South Sudan by Youri Smouter of 1+1
Introduction and Questions by Youri Smouter
To watch the interview just go to the following URL: 1+1 Ep284 Youri speaks to Abayomi Azikiwe on Sudanese history, current affairs & Israel in Africa
On the show we welcome back our returning champion Abayomi Azikiwe who is a historian, journalist, editor of the Pan African News Wire and longtime contributor to Black Agenda Report which is news, commentary and analysis from a black left perspective.
And on the show we will be exploring and talking about the country of Sudan which North Sudan is experiencing a deadly civil war and South Sudan a failed state and both victims of Western imperialism/neo-colonialism. So, let’s get into, first off Abayomi welcome back to 1+1?
1. The first question I have to ask is talk to us abit about what was Sudan before British colonialism, how was Sudan under British colonialism and what are still the intergenerational terrible effects and legacy of Anglo colonialism/neo-colonialism on the nation?
2.What happened to Sudan when it received independence and what can you tell us about what makes the North what it was and what made the South what it was?
3.What was the Darfur conflict, what did Western corporate media and state media and the NGO world get wrong about the conflict, what was the Janjaweed and what were the half truths about a supposed genocide in the conflict?
4. And what role positive or negative was China in all of this, because a CNN documentary on Genocide which there was a lot to criticize in that documentary but they claim the military junta of Omar al-Bashir which was ethno-nationalist/sectarian/tribalist favour the Arab population more then the Black African one, that he was committing genocide and China essentially back him. What’s your assessment?
5.Sudan eventually wound up being split with South Sudan being mostly recognized at the insistence of the West led by the US, Britain, Canada, the EU. What’s your assessment of South Sudan and why did in a few short years it got engulfed in a civil war which I believe but you can correct me I’m wrong, the country is still struggling?
6. Now what happened in North Sudan and what were the condition that led to the ouster of Omar Al-Bashir, and is it safe to say like soo many Western engineered color revolutions or Western/Gulf/Israeli engineered color revolution, they manipulated and coopted people’s legitimate grievances but wound up quickly replace one man with a puppet who was only going to advance corrupt/reactionary policies and this has led to the current factionalism and civil war amongst the military junta?
7. What more can you tell us about Sudan who often in the online world and when people are in the streets and college campuses and elsewhere, when one says Free Palestine they say Free and don’t Forget Congo, Sudan, West Papua, Haiti or other countries and setter colonies and Western imperialism, so what is it about Sudan that is vital to know and
8. My follow up question is what can be done overnight or short term and even long term to make Sudan a stable and vibrant African state?
9. And last question, any chance the Sudans can be united or has Western imperialism done irreparable damages to the once united country which sadly got balkanized?
All of this and more on this episode of 1+1 please share widely, leave comments and donate generously.
