Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. Nov. 9, 2024
Listen to the Sat. Nov. 9, 2024 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the complete podcast of this program go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/09 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics
The episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the United States and British bombing of Sanaa, the capital of Yemen; a summit of African and Russian ministers is taking place this weekend; there has been a rash of racist text messages sent to African Americans after Trump was declared winner of the presidential elections; and Germany is hosting an exhibition of African art.
In the second hour we look in detail at the situation in Lebanon and other West Asian states.
Finally, we review a briefing from the African National Congress of South Africa.
