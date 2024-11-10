ANC Set to Meet SACP to Clear the Air over GNU
The ANC said it has an upcoming bilateral meeting with its alliance partner, where it plans on discussing Solly Mapaila's recent comments on the Government of National Unity.
ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula during a media briefing from the party’s headquarters Luthuli House on 8 October 2024. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says the concept of a Government of National Unity (GNU) was a party decision and not influenced by capital interests.
The party was responding to recent claims by Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council chairperson, Helen Zille.
Zille said the DA was urged by business leaders to support ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and protect him from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.
At a media briefing on Thursday, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said all represented parties were invited to join the GNU.
"We engaged capital, over and above Helen Zille, we as the ANC, and there was no concession and we told them what we think of them because the product we ended up with in terms of the post-election, that’s what they worked for. They sponsored political parties in this country, they supported them against the ANC to reduce our majority. That’s what they wanted - it’s an open secret," he said.
CLEAR THE AIR WITH SACP
The ANC also said it wants to know whether the anti-GNU views of the South African Communist Party (SACP) secretary general – Solly Mapaila are shared by other members of the party.
Mapaila has been a vocal critic of the GNU, accusing the ANC of being counterrevolutionary by working with the DA and Freedom Front Plus.
The ANC said it has an upcoming bilateral meeting with its alliance partner where it plans on discussing Mapaila's comments.
Blade Nzimande and Buti Manamela are some of the few prominent SACP members serving in the cabinet of the GNU.
ANC Youth League president, Collen Malatji has already dared the SACP to recall their deployes if they feel so strongly against the GNU.
At the same time, Mbalula said the ANC wants to clear the air with the SACP.
"The ANC will meet with the SACP leadership to clarify whether recent statements reflect the official stance of the SACP or the personal views of comrade Solly Mapaila but over and above that to debate and characterise the SACP’s total departure from how we understood each other before and after the establishment of the GNU."
Meanwhile, the SACP's highest decision-making body, the Central Committee recently adopted a motion to oppose the GNU.
No comments:
Post a Comment