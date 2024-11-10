Young Communist League of South Africa Statement on the Anniversary of the October Revolution
7 November 2024, Johannesburg, Braamfontein
Red October: Remembering the Revolution that Changed the World
Today, the Young Communist League of South Africa (YCLSA) commemorates the October Revolution. This day marks a landmark in history that revealed the strength of working-class unity and marked the beginning of a socialist future for millions. On Wednesday the 7th of November in the year 1917, amid economic crisis, exploitation, and war, the Russian proletariat took a stand against imperialist and capitalist oppression. The Bolsheviks’ revolution was not just a rebellion against their oppressors; it was a vision for a new kind of world, one where the wealth and resources belonged to those who created them.
On this historic anniversary, we honour the spirit and courage of Red October, understanding that this revolution was, and remains, a huge tipping point for all those fighting for a world free of exploitation and inequality. The YCLSA is inspired by this legacy to strengthen our commitment to the struggle for a socialist South Africa. We echo the words of Lenin himself: “We can and must build socialism in such a way that every worker can claim it as their own.” This is the task we take up, grounded in the principles set by the October Revolution.
The Cost of Living Crisis
The rising cost of food, fuel, electricity, and other essentials continues to crush the working class while capitalist interests grow richer off their suffering. Neoliberal austerity policies pushed by Treasury officials only worsen these conditions by cutting public services and squeezing resources out of the communities that need them most. In the face of this, the YCLSA stands with the South African Communist Party’s (SACP) Red October campaign, which highlights the cost-of-living crisis as a glaring failure of capitalist systems preference for profit over people’s needs.
We call on all structures and members of the YCLSA to actively engage in initiatives to address the cost-of-living crisis. As a socialist movement, we demand policies that protect and uplift the people, not policies that benefit the privileged few. We call on the government to redirect resources to critical social programs, job creation initiatives, and support for those hardest hits by the rising costs.
Youth Unemployment
The October Revolution reminds us of the power that lies in the hands of the working class, but in South Africa, over 50% of young people remain unemployed and economically disenfranchised. This situation is a direct result of an economic system that values profits over people, using young workers as disposable labour and offering token programs that do nothing to create long-term security. Youth unemployment is not an individual failing; it is the deliberate design of an economic model that serves the few while denying dignity to the many.
The YCLSA demands a radical shift in economic policy to secure meaningful employment for young people. We call on YCLSA branches nationwide to organize around this demand and to raise the issue of youth unemployment in every community, workplace, and educational institution.
Environmental Justice
As we mark Red October, our environment suffers under the weight of capitalist exploitation. The same forces that oppress the working class pollute our land, air, and water, extracting resources with no regard for the environmental damage left behind. The communities most affected by environmental harm are often the poorest, showing once again that capitalism is incompatible with sustainability and justice.
In the spirit of revolutionary environmentalism, the YCLSA demands a just transition to renewable energy that places community control over resources at the forefront. The wealth of our nation’s land must serve the people, not private interests. We call on our branches to actively engage in environmental justice initiatives that challenge the profiteering of corporations and advocate for policies that protect our communities from pollution and degradation.
International Solidarity
The October Revolution inspired a wave of anti-imperialist movements, and today, we stand in solidarity with all who fight for sovereignty and liberation. From Palestine to Cuba, and from Latin America to Africa, people continue to resist foreign domination, economic exploitation, and militarized oppression. Imperialism remains a tool used by capitalist powers to exploit and control the resources and people of the Global South.
The YCLSA joins the SACP in its commitment to international solidarity. We reject economic agreements that undermine South African sovereignty and weaken our position in the global struggle for justice. We call on our government of neoliberal unity to resist the urge to be influenced by imperialist institutions like the IMF and multinational corporations that prioritize profit and imperialism over the dignity and independence of our people. To our comrades across the globe, we extend our solidarity, knowing that our struggle is part of a shared journey toward freedom from capitalist domination.
Carrying the Torch of Red October Forward
The October Revolution showed the world that collective action could bring down even the mightiest of oppressors. Today, as the capitalist crisis deepens, our commitment to this revolutionary legacy is unbreakable.
We call on all YCLSA structures and members to commemorate Red October not only in words but also in revolutionary action. Let us organize, educate, and mobilize to aggressively confront the forces that exploit and divide us. Let us carry the spirit of the October Revolution into every community, every school, and every workplace. Together, we will build a South Africa rooted in socialism, justice, and equality.
Forward to socialism!
Issued by YCLSA
National Secretary- Mzwandile Thakhudi
For interviews and Enquiries
National Spokesperson- Ramatolo Tlotleng
Cell: (074) 478 4403
Media Liaison Officer – Dineo Mokoena
Cell: (073) 969-8532
No comments:
Post a Comment