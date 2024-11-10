Egypt Struggles with Influx of 1.2 Million Sudanese Refugees
People who fled war-torn Sudan wait at a railway station in the Egyptian city of Aswan on April 28, 2023. AFP photo
November 10, 2024 (CAIRO) – Egypt is struggling to cope with more than 1.2 million Sudanese refugees who have fled the conflict in their country over the past 19 months, the UNHCR said on Saturday.
The UN refugee agency called for international support to help Egypt handle the influx, which has stretched its resources and infrastructure.
“The burden on Egypt is unsustainable,” said Hanan Hamdan, UNHCR representative in Egypt. “We are calling on the international community to urgently support Egypt in this humanitarian effort.”
The UNHCR said thousands of Sudanese continue to flee daily, escaping famine, violence, and a severe lack of essential services.
While the Egyptian government remains committed to providing international protection, the scale of the crisis has overwhelmed its capacity, the UNHCR said.
It called for increased international support for Egypt’s refugee programs and a global effort to find durable solutions, including resettlement options in third countries.
The appeal comes as the Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan 2024 remains significantly underfunded despite receiving $1.52 billion, highlighting the urgent need for increased global assistance.
