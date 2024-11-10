UN Panel in Sudan to Investigate RSF War Crimes in Darfur
UN panel of experts meets the Sudanese officials in Port Sudan on November 10, 2024
November 10, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – A UN Security Council expert panel arrived in Port Sudan on Sunday to investigate alleged war crimes committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Darfur.
This is the panel’s first visit since the conflict erupted in April 2023. The panel will meet with Sudanese authorities responsible for enforcing the UN arms embargo imposed on Darfur in 2005 under Resolution 1591.
On Sunday, the panel met with the National Coordinator for the Implementation of Resolution 1591, which operates under the High Committee for Coordination with the United Nations, headed by Sovereign Council member and Assistant Army Commander Ibrahim Jaber.
Lieutenant General (retired) Ezz El-Din Osman Taha, head of the national coordinator, said they briefed the panel “on the extent of violations and attacks committed by the RSF against civilians in Darfur and several Sudanese states.”
He added that the panel was also briefed on the current situation in Sudan and the government’s efforts to achieve peace. Taha welcomed the visit and pledged to provide all necessary assistance to the panel.
Resolution 1591 prohibits the supply of arms and military equipment, including training and technical assistance, to any entity operating in Darfur. It also mandates sanctions against violators, including travel bans and asset freezes.
The Security Council established a 15-member committee to monitor the implementation of the resolution, which operates under the sanctions regime imposed in 2004 and strengthened by Resolution 1591.
On Friday, the Security Council imposed sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, on two senior RSF commanders: operations commander Osman Mohamed Hamed and the commander of forces in West Darfur, Juma Park Allah.
