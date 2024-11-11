Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Fri. Nov. 8, 2024
Listen to the Fri. Nov. 8, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the complete podcast of this episode just click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/08 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on some of the most pressing and burning issues of the day including the collapse of the power grid in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Africa's most populous state.
In the second hour we review developments in the war in West Asia.
Finally, we look back on the 45th anniversary of the liberation of Assata Shakur.
No comments:
Post a Comment