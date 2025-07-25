Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Black Agenda Radio Discussing African Affairs
Listen to this broadcast at the following link: Stream Trump Africa Policy: Imperialism, Resource Extraction, and Deportations by Black Agenda Radio | Listen online for free on SoundCloud
With the visit of five West African leaders to the White House ostensibly to negotiate trade deals, United States President Donald Trump managed to insult one of the longest allies of Washington and Wall Street, the Republic of Liberia.
Promotional language for the radio program says: "Our guest is Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of Pan African Newswire. He joins us from Detroit to discuss Trump administration policy towards Africa, including the recent visit of five African heads of state, the Rwanda/DRC 'peace agreement' and African nations being used for third country deportation."
