Sahel Advocacy Group Defends Regional Leaders Against “Dictator” Claims
By News Ghana
July 26, 2025
The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network (SaS-CaN) has issued a forceful rebuttal against international criticism labeling the military leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger as dictators.
In a July 26 statement, the advocacy group denounced what it called “mischievous allegations” aimed at undermining sovereignty in the Sahel region.
SaS-CaN President Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh argued that Western-designed democracy had failed the Sahel, citing poverty, terrorism, and resource exploitation under previous governments. The statement claimed foreign powers historically manipulated elections and controlled natural resource extraction while leaving populations “impoverished and abandoned.” The group framed recent military takeovers as revolutionary corrections to decades of neo-colonial governance.
According to the release, the current leadership has made tangible progress through tax reforms, security cooperation, and dismantling colonial-era structures. The network highlighted the creation of a joint military force and anti-corruption measures as evidence of effective governance. Sankoh specifically accused France and allied nations of fueling regional instability through weapons transfers and support for terrorist groups.
The statement portrayed international criticism as hypocritical, arguing that Western nations violate democratic principles through military interventions and economic coercion. It positioned the Sahel governments as defenders against “foreign manipulation” and praised their efforts to combat terrorism while restoring dignity.
ECOWAS suspended all three nations following military coups between 2020-2023 and imposed sanctions. The regional bloc maintains pressure for democratic restoration despite SaS-CaN’s assertion that “true democracy” now exists under military rule.
