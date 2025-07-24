Fraud, Infighting Plague Arms Deal for Sudan’s Popular Resistance, Documents Show
Members of Sudan's Popular Resistance take part in a training session in Shendi, River Nile state, Sudan, in this undated file photo.
July 24, 2025 (DALGO, Northern State) – Allegations of manipulation and internal disputes have plagued a deal for combat vehicles intended for the pro-army Popular Resistance in Northern State’s Dalgo locality, according to documents obtained by Sudan Tribune.
The documents indicate that four out of eight vehicles purchased for the paramilitary group failed to meet the agreed-upon specifications.
The Popular Resistance had formed a committee to purchase weapons after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized a key border area. The committee included prominent local figures, including the head of the Dalgo Popular Resistance, retired Brigadier Azmi Hassan.
The Popular Resistance consists of armed civilian groups formed to fight alongside the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) after war with the RSF erupted on April 15, 2023. While lacking a formal arsenal, the groups receive training and support directly from the army.
The agreement was for the purchase of eight Land Cruiser vehicles (models 2020-2023) and eight Dushka heavy machine guns, with the total value of the deal amounting to 1.569 billion Sudanese pounds (approximately $500,000).
After a down payment of 750 million Sudanese pounds, drawn from corporate social responsibility funds, was made and seven vehicles were delivered, it was discovered that four of them were older models than stipulated in the deal. Two local sources added that one of the vehicles was also inoperable.
The documents reviewed by Sudan Tribune do not mention the eighth vehicle.
On July 5, a joint decision was made to cancel the entire deal and return all vehicles. However, the deal has reportedly not been cancelled, with a source revealing that some committee members are resisting the decision.
The dispute escalated on July 21 when Mukhtar Fiqeiri, a prominent local leader, resigned, accusing the head of the resolution committee, Ahmed Abu Zaid, of a “lack of seriousness.” Fiqeiri noted that three vehicles had been returned to the dealer without any formal procedure in place.
The entire transaction was based on a verbal agreement, with no official contracts or legal paperwork.
Despite the ongoing dispute, the head of the Dalgo Popular Resistance, Azmi Hassan, insisted the deal was void. “The vehicles will be returned,” he said in a brief comment to Sudan Tribune.
