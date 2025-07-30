U.S. Scraps High-level Meeting on Sudan Conflict, Sources Say
July 29, 2025 (WASHINGTON) – The United States has cancelled a high-level Quad meeting on the Sudan conflict that was scheduled for Wednesday, a media report said on Tuesday, a move that came without a public explanation.
The meeting of the Quad group – comprising the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates – was called off despite intensive preparations, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported, citing unidentified U.S. State Department sources.
The talks had been intended to launch a political dialogue between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and to issue a joint statement calling for an end to hostilities and improved humanitarian access, the report said.
Egypt’s ambassador to Washington, Moataz Zahran, told reporters there was a “possibility the Quad meeting could be postponed until next September,” adding that the group remained focused on pressuring the warring parties
The setback follows a British-hosted meeting in April 2025 that also aimed to forge a unified international approach. That effort failed to produce a final declaration due to disagreements between Egypt and Saudi Arabia on one side, and the United Arab Emirates on the other..
The cancellation comes as Sudan’s army and the RSF continue to take escalatory actions. Peace talks mediated by Washington and Riyadh were suspended indefinitely in December 2023 after both sides failed to implement confidence-building measures agreed upon in Jeddah.
