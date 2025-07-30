Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Visits Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum on the Occasion of V-Day
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, visited the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum on July 26 on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of victory in the war.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un was accompanied by members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK and other leading officials of the Party, government and armed forces organs, chief secretaries of provincial Party committees and leading officials of ministries and national agencies.
A flower basket in the name of Kim Jong Un was laid before the statue of President Kim Il Sung.
Also laid were flower baskets in the name of the Central Committee of the WPK, the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK and the Cabinet of the DPRK.
Kim Jong Un paid the highest tribute to the President, the eternal symbol of the mightiness and dignity of Juche Korea and the legendary hero for all ages.
He went round the halls of the four stages of the Fatherland Liberation War, the Guards Units Hall and the Hall of Victory.
He said that the great victory in the Fatherland Liberation War when we, in the eastern corner of the globe, staunchly defended the fiercest frontline in the anti-imperialist struggle, was a victory of the outstanding military ideas, Juche-oriented art of command and adroit strategies and tactics of President Kim Il Sung and a victory of the ardent patriotism and indomitable spirit of defending the country of the army and people rallied close around the President, and continued:
Though more than 70 years have passed since the fireworks of war victory were set off, the exploits Comrade Kim Il Sung performed for victory in the war have served as the eternal foundations of all victories and shining dignity that our state and people have achieved from one century into the next. All the revolutionary exploits he performed throughout his whole ennobling career are great, but the legendary feats he performed for victory in the war are an extraordinary and core feat admired and revered by the world.
Even in the flames of the war he created the immortal heroic spirit with which our Republic could win victory forever, provided a solid cornerstone for carrying forward the revolutionary traditions and set the future orientation of a gigantic new history of the postwar socialist revolution and construction. The history of his outstanding leadership for war victory is the most precious ideological and spiritual wealth our Party and people should invariably carry forward and glorify for all ages.
Our state and people will surely accomplish the great cause of building a prosperous country with a strong army and become honourable victors also in the anti-imperialist, anti-US showdown, braving any challenges and difficulties in the future with redoubled courage, as the great victorious wartime generation won the greatest victory and glory even in the face of the most severe national difficulties.
Saying that the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, which instils into our people and service personnel a firm will to invariably carry forward the ever-victorious history, is an eternal treasure house of the revolution that cannot be compared with anything, he indicated the tasks and ways for further intensifying the education in the tradition of victory through it.
The leading officials of the Party, government and armed forces organs hardened their firm pledge to fully discharge the responsibility and duty they have assumed before the times and the revolution, fully demonstrating the dignity of heroic Korea and the heroic people.
KCNA
2025-07-27
No comments:
Post a Comment