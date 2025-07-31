Al-Qassam Brigades Launch Attacks on IOF in Khan Younis
By Al Mayadeen English
Al-Qassam Brigades carry out ambushes and mortar attacks on Israeli forces in Khan Younis, inflicting casualties amid ongoing ground confrontations.
The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced a series of coordinated operations on Thursday targeting occupation forces in the southern Gaza Strip, specifically in Khan Younis.
The attacks come amid continuing confrontations and ongoing Israeli ground incursions into the besieged enclave.
According to a statement by the Resistance group, several mortar shells were fired at a gathering of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles east of the al-Qarara area, northeast of Khan Younis. The shelling reportedly caused casualties among the occupation forces.
In a separate operation, al-Qassam fighters detonated three barrel bombs inside an Israeli military vehicle hangar located south of the Batn al-Sameen area. The blast resulted in the killing and wounding of Israeli soldiers, according to the group.
Complex ambushes in Khan Younis intensify fighting
Earlier in the day, the al-Qassam Brigades ambushed three Israeli armored personnel carriers in a well-coordinated attack east of Khan Younis. The operation was described by the group as "complex" and aimed at disrupting the advancement of Israeli military columns in the area.
These developments are part of broader al-Qassam operations in Khan Younis, where the Resistance has maintained a continued presence despite intense aerial and ground assaults.
The latest operations underscore the continued resilience of Palestinian Resistance factions amid efforts by the occupation to establish control in southern Gaza. Despite sustained bombardment and attempts to penetrate defensive positions, fighters have managed to carry out operations against Israeli troops.
Al-Qassam strikes Israeli vehicles in Gaza, inflicts casualties
On Wednesday, the al-Qassam Brigades announced that its fighters had detonated an explosive device against Israeli forces in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday evening.
In a statement, the al-Qassam said its fighters detonated three bombs targeting an Israeli military vehicle convoy in the southern al-Batin as-Sameen area, located south of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing and injury of an unspecified number of Israeli soldiers.
On Saturday, July 26, the al-Qassam Brigades announced that they had carried out a complex ambush targeting three Israeli troop carriers east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
The brigades stated in their announcement that their fighters successfully detonated two troop carriers using pre-planted improvised explosive devices in the vehicles' cabins, destroying both carriers and killing their crews.
No comments:
Post a Comment