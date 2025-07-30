AU, Arab League, Saudis Condemn RSF-led Government in Sudan
The Sudanese Founding Alliance "Tasis" leaders signed a transitional constitution in Nairobi on March 3, 2025
July 29, 2025 (ADDIS ABABA) – The African Union, the Arab League and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned a move by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to form a parallel government, and urged other nations not to recognize it.
The move came after the “Tasis” coalition, dominated by the RSF and its commander, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, announced on July 26 the formation of a presidential council and the appointment of a prime minister, challenging the official government run by the army from Port Sudan.
In separate statements, the regional bodies rejected the declaration as an illegal step that exceeded Sudan’s constitutional framework and threatened the country’s unity and territorial integrity.
The AU’s Peace and Security Council called on member states and the international community to “refrain from providing support and assistance” to the new body. It affirmed its recognition of the official government based in Port Sudan, which is led by Prime Minister Kamel Idriss.
The Arab League warned the move was an attempt to “impose a de facto reality by military force” that could turn the country into “warring cantons.” Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry urged Sudanese parties to avoid the risks of division and chaos.
The statements reiterated support for previous peace efforts, including the 2023 Jeddah Declaration and U.N. Security Council resolutions calling on the RSF to end its siege of El Fasher and allow humanitarian aid.
The AU also renewed its condemnation of all external interventions fueling the conflict, which erupted in April 2023. The army-led government has accused the United Arab Emirates of providing military and financial support to the RSF.
