Buti Manamela Sworn In As New Higher Education Minister
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Buti Manamela on Monday after firing Nobuhle Nkabane over the now-abandoned Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) board selection process.
Buti Manamela (right) was sworn in as the new minister of higher education in Cape Town on 22 July 2025. Picture: Kopano Tlape/GCIS
CAPE TOWN - New higher education minister, Buti Manamela, has been sworn in at an official ceremony in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Manamela and new Deputy Higher Education Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube were sworn-in by Western Cape Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana.
Ramaphosa addressed the ceremony before Manamela took his oath of affirmation.
"I have decided to appoint the following person as the minister of the portfolios indicated in the signed President's Act, Mr Buti Manamela, as minister of higher education. I would now like to request the judge president to either swear or affirm him into office."
