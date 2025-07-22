SADC Holds Regional Leather Forum to Boost Growth, Policy Harmonization
Herald Online Reporter
July 22, 2025
THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) is holding a three-day regional leather forum in Bulawayo, beginning today, where member states aim to foster policy harmonisation to boost growth across the regional leather value chain.
Sadc Secretariat senior programme officer for value chains Mr Calicious Tutalife, said this policy hamonisation started in 2023, where member states are working on aligning their policies to regional policies.
He said this forum will look at several issues like comparing what is happening globally and continentally.
Member states will present their domestication policies in the leather sector and how they are implementing them and share progress for others to appreciate.
The workshop that is running under the theme: ” Accelerating Regional Intergration: Building Sustainable Partnerships for Leather Value Chains Transformations” brought in stakeholders in the leather value chain from different member states across Sadc.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has said the holding of the inaugural SADC Regional Leather Forum signifies a bold and decisive step towards advancing regional industrialisation and trade within the vital leather value chain.
Industry and Commerce Bulawayo Province director Mrs Mary Chingonzoh said the forum came to fruition through meticulous planning and the invaluable support of the German government, channeled through its main development agency, GIZ, under the Cooperation for the Enhancement of SADC Regional Economic Integration (CESARE) programme.
“Bulawayo, with its rich heritage as our nation’s industrial heartland and its long-standing history in the textile and leather industries, provides a most fitting and inspiring backdrop for this landmark regional gathering,” she said.
“Our shared, overarching objective is to harness the immense, untapped potential of the leather industry recognising it as a strategic sector for driving profound economic transformation across our beloved Southern Africa.”
The event has seen over 50 participants, including policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, crucial development partners and influential private sector representatives from across the region attending.
As outlined in the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap (2015-2063), this gathering is a pivotal component of the broader, collective efforts to transform the region from an extractive, resource-based economy to one firmly anchored in value addition, robust manufacturing, and enhanced productivity.
“We eagerly anticipate insightful presentations on the current state of the regional leather sector, complemented by a comprehensive continental outlook from the esteemed African Leather and Leather Products Institute (ALLPI).
“Furthermore, in line with the decision of the Ministerial Task Force on Regional Economic Integration (MTF). Representatives from our esteemed Member States will provide crucial updates on their respective implementation efforts regarding the Regional Leather Model Policy and Framework,” said Mrs Chingonzoh.
She emphasized that the main objective for this forum is clear: to generate actionable insights, foster deep policy alignment, and collaboratively produce a strategic roadmap that will elevate product quality, champion sustainability, and boost competitiveness across our region’s entire leather sector.
“I am confident that the outcomes from our discussions here will undeniably contribute to harmonising our policies, consistently improving product quality, and unlocking vast new export opportunities, not just across our continent but globally.
“This meeting powerfully underscores the unwavering commitment of both SADC and Germany to promote holistic value chain development, streamline trade facilitation, and accelerate industrialisation across our region,” she said.
“Indeed, Germany has already played a pivotal role in the development of our leather sector, including the modernisation of tanneries, the improvement of production standards, and the establishment of crucial business linkages in countries such as Botswana and Namibia.
“I urge every one of you to engage actively, share your invaluable expertise, and contribute wholeheartedly to the actionable solutions that will strengthen our regional leather value chain for the enduring.”
Leather players attending the Sadc leather forum have said the sector presents a great opportunity for the region.
In his contribution, Zimbabwe Leather Development Council, Mr Jacob Nyathi, said the value chain has a lot of opportunities with the country exporting gelatin, a product which can be produced locally.
He said the region is exporting hides and skin and importing leather products, which can be produced locally. Some of the issues being raised at the forum include environmental issues, which are associated with the leather value chains amongst others.
The need to stimulate local production has also been a major concern with Sadc member states calling for the need to put in place policies that allow procurement of leather-related products from local players.
The need for the Governments to put in place policies to allow uniformed forces to procure leather products locally has also been amplified.
DRC representative, Mr Je vous Remercie, said there is a need for Sadc to put in place frameworks to improve leather quality
He also called for Sadc to introduce a joint funding platform with local banks to support local players.
