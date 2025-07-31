Gaza MoH Reports 111 Martyrs, 820 Injured Amid Israeli Aggression
By Al Mayadeen English
111 Palestinians were martyred in 24 hours, including 91 aid seekers, as Gaza's death toll from the genocide surpasses 60,000.
The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Thursday that 111 Palestinians were martyred and 820 others wounded in the past 24 hours as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.
Since the beginning of the aggression on October 7, 2023, the total death toll has risen to 60,249 martyrs, with 147,089 injuries documented across the Strip. From March 18, 2025, until today, 9,081 people have been martyred and 35,048 injured.
Additionally, 91 Palestinians were martyred and more than 666 were injured in only 24 hours while seeking aid. This brings the total number of martyred aid seekers who have arrived at hospitals to 1,330 martyrs and over 8,818 injured.
Aid organizations criticized on Wednesday "Israel’s" recently announced 'humanitarian' measures in Gaza, such as daily pauses in fighting, airdropped supplies, and limited aid corridors, saying they are inadequate and fail to address the worsening famine.
These steps, introduced on Sunday under growing international pressure, have not eased the severe restrictions on aid access, aid workers told The Guardian.
Humanitarian groups blame "Israel’s" ongoing blockade as the primary driver of the starvation crisis. Despite the deepening emergency, Israeli airstrikes continue, with at least 104 people killed in 24 hours, according to Gaza’s health ministry.
Oxfam policy lead Bushra Khalidi called the new measures "token gestures", accusing "Israel" of using them to deflect international criticism while continuing to obstruct aid deliveries.
Most border crossings remain closed, and the UN has reiterated its call for a full ceasefire and the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid to prevent further loss of life.
