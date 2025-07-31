Somaliland Courts US With Offer Of Military Base, Mineral Deals For Recognition
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Bloomberg
Despite its lack of formal recognition, Somaliland has maintained relative peace and stability compared to the rest of Somalia.
Somaliland, a self-declared independent state that broke away from Somalia in 1991, is offering the United States access to a strategic military base near the Red Sea and deals on critical minerals in exchange for official recognition.
Though Washington currently recognizes Somalia’s sovereignty over the territory, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi is lobbying US officials to back the region’s long-standing push for international legitimacy.
In an interview on Monday, Abdullahi said talks with the US Embassy in Somalia and the Department of Defense focused on potential cooperation in security, trade, and counter-terrorism. He highlighted recent visits by the US ambassador and defense officials to Somaliland as signs of growing interest.
“We discussed ways and means to collaborate in security, in trade and in regional stability,” Abdullahi said.
Strategic value in a volatile region
Recognizing Somaliland could boost US strategic positioning in a vital region, particularly as Yemen's Ansar Allah continues to target international shipping linked to the US, "Israel", and other Gaza war allies. The United Arab Emirates, a key US partner, already operates a port and military airstrip in Berbera, Somaliland.
However, any move toward recognition would complicate US security cooperation with Somalia, where American forces have long supported counterterrorism efforts against Islamic State and al-Qaeda affiliates. US Africa Command’s deputy commander, John Brennan, emphasized Monday that combating extremist groups remains the military’s primary focus in East Africa, “the biggest investment that we have.”
While US Ambassador Richard Riley and other officials have met with Somaliland leaders to discuss mutual interests in the Horn of Africa, the State Department clarified that Washington is not engaged in formal talks about recognizing Somaliland, emphasizing the US supports Somalia's "territorial integrity, which includes Somaliland."
Economic offers, political tensions
Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Mohamed Omar, reaffirmed the US-backed policy of recognizing Somalia as a single, indivisible state. Meanwhile, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi said that although full statehood remains a long-term goal, his focus is on building ties through cooperation in security, trade, counterterrorism, anti-piracy, and migration.
Abdullahi welcomed potential US military and economic engagement, including offers for critical minerals deals involving resources like lithium, tin, and gold. While Somaliland doesn’t yet produce lithium, exploration licenses have been issued.
He emphasized that such partnerships are not conditional on formal US recognition of Somaliland, adding that talks over a possible American military presence are ongoing.
On relations with Mogadishu, Abdullahi criticized Somalia for allegedly attempting to establish a parallel administration within Somaliland’s territory, warning that while peaceful, Somaliland is ready to defend itself.
“We are a peace-loving nation, but Somaliland is capable of defending its territory and its people.”
