The Fallen Heroes Trust of Zimbabwe (FHTZ) has said more than 5 000 fallen liberation war heroes have been exhumed from mass graves scattered across the country as the nation ramps up efforts to give the deceased dignified reburials ahead of the Heroes and Defence Forces commemorations set for August 11 and 12.
The reburial process is set to enter a new phase following the Government’s intervention, which has resulted in the crafting of a Reburial and Memorialisation Bill that is currently under legal review and will soon be tabled in Parliament.
Once passed, the legislation will unlock State funding for the identification, exhumation, repatriation, and reburial of thousands of fighters lying in marked and unmarked graves in Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries such as Mozambique and Zambia.
In an interview, FHTZ chairman Dr Arthur Makanda confirmed that more than 5 000 freedom fighters have been exhumed since the programme started.
“I can give you a conservative figure of around 5 000,” Dr Makanda said.
“Look at places like Chibondo, Matumba, and Butcher. At Chibondo alone, there are around 800 known graves, but some sources tell us we exhumed about 1 000 bodies there. Matumba has about 600, and Butcher has around 32.”
Dr Makanda said the figures are only part of a broader national reality.
“These figures do not include cases where individual families worked with members of the Trust to exhume and rebury comrades in their home areas. We still need to reconcile those figures,” he explained.
Dr Makanda also confirmed exhumations at camps in Mozambique, including Chimoio, Chibawawa, and Doroi, where Zimbabwean fighters were buried after fatal raids during the war.
The Government’s recent commitment to fund the exhumation of fallen heroes through a legal framework has been welcomed by many.
Apostle Felix Mukonowengwe, Chair of the Elders Forum Board, hailed the move as a long-overdue national healing process.
“Our liberation struggle left deep scars on many families,” Apostle Mukonowengwe said.
“From a pastoral standpoint, we must approach this with respect for human life and the dignity of the deceased. The Church will walk alongside grieving families to help them find peace. The truth, no matter how painful, must be confronted.”
He also underscored the role of spiritual and scientific tools in identifying remains.
“Forensic science, historical research, and even supernatural guidance have a role to play. Our faith teaches us life and death are in God’s hands, but closure is a human responsibility,” he said.
The Reburial and Memorialisation Bill, once passed, will enable the Government to formally collaborate with FHTZ, churches, traditional leaders, and families in a structured and well-resourced reburial programme.
The Minister of War Veterans, Cde Monica Mavhunga has repeatedly stressed the importance of decent burials in honouring all liberation war fighters.
“These comrades have waited 45 years in shallow and unmarked graves. The promise made by their fellow fighters to rebury them was never fulfilled. Now is the time to correct that,” she said recently.
As Heroes Day approaches, this year’s commemorations are expected to take on a deeper and more sombre tone.
The horrifying reality of thousands lying in mass graves across Zimbabwe and in foreign lands is a reminder of the liberation struggle’s brutal legacy.
