From Hills to Hope, Water Project Drives Development in Lesotho
The Tunnel is the second phase of multi-phased Lesotho Highlands Water Project
by XINHUA
22 July 2025 - 20:59
In Summary
The Polihali Transfer Tunnel is the second phase of the multi-phased Lesotho Highlands Water Project.
The project has improved local infrastructure, provided employment, and passed on essential vocational skills.
As night falls over the northern highlands of Lesotho in early July, winter's chill sets in. Yet the Polihali Transfer Tunnel construction site remains a hive of activity.
"We have deployed round-the-clock operations with three rotating shifts," said Julius Topo, site manager for the tunnel excavation.
The Polihali Transfer Tunnel is the second phase of the multi-phased Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP). Designed to supply water from Lesotho to the Gauteng region and surrounding areas in South Africa, the project marks a flagship for this landlocked country and its neighbor.
The 38-km tunnel will be excavated using two hard-rock shielded tunnel boring machines (TBM), operating simultaneously from Polihali and Katse.
The first TBM began boring from the Katse site earlier this year. On July 5, a launch ceremony was held for the second TBM at the Caledonspoort Border Post in Butha-Buthe, Lesotho. This China-manufactured machine was shipped to Durban Port and will be assembled at the Polihali site. It is expected to significantly speed up the excavation process to meet the slated 2028 completion date.
Speaking at the ceremony, South Africa's High Commissioner to Lesotho Constance Seoposengwe said she believed the new machine would give further impetus to the already ongoing work on the project.
"The Lesotho Highlands Water Project is more than just a water project," she said. "Local jobs have been created, and new roads have been built in the Kingdom."
Constructed by Kopano Ke Matla (KKM), a joint venture between China's Yellow River Company, Sinohydro Bureau 3, and South Africa's Unik Civil Engineering, the tunnel is the largest ongoing infrastructure project between the two countries.
Its very name, KKM, meaning "unity is strength" in the Sesotho language, one of the official languages of Lesotho, reflects the diversity and inclusiveness of the workforce.
Topo, a veteran of the LHWP's first phase in the 1990s, underpinned the importance of passing on experience. "TBMs were used in Phase I, but 30 years have passed. Now it is time for me to share my knowledge with local colleagues to enhance site organization," he said.
"Managing a multicultural team has many challenges, but I am learning from the Chinese and sharing what I know. We are getting along," he added.
According to Xu Xishuai, the commercial manager of KKM, more than 99 percent of the skilled workforce is locally hired, creating over 1,800 jobs since the company's involvement.
"The project has improved local infrastructure, provided employment, and passed on essential vocational skills. It is more than just tunnel construction," Xu said.
While the project is still underway, its benefits are already evident. Regional transport services have expanded. A significant portion of engineers, subcontractors and suppliers are local. And the use of local construction materials and catering services has kept spending within the community, reinforcing the project's positive community impact.
Born in the nearby village of Bafali, tunnel engineer Montso Lebitsa has witnessed the changes firsthand. "Traveling from Mapholaneng to Katse used to take more than eight hours due to poor traffic. Now, it takes less than two, thanks to the new road built for the project," Lebitsa recalled with a smile.
Health support has also improved. "The Chinese medical team comes here from time to time to provide free health services to workers and residents. We are in remote areas where clinics or health facilities are far from the communities," said Maseqhoang Sechaba, the project's community liaison officer.
Masiphola Sekonyela, chief of Tloha Re Bue, one of the areas near the Polihali site, praised the project's contributions. "When I heard the Chinese would lead this project, I was excited. They work hard and know how to get the job done," he said. "Our people rely on farming and herding, but now they have jobs, better access to goods, and more options for the future."
Pride Mudzingwa, chief executive officer of Tashie Training and Business Solutions, is overseeing the vocational training effort for KKM. "We have categorized participants as unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled so we can tailor classes accordingly," Mudzingwa said.
Class sizes have been reduced from 20-25 people to 10-15 for better outcomes. Courses range from five-day workshops to three-year programs and cover plumbing, fixing, quality assurance, and more.
With an investment of more than 44 million Lesotho lotis (2.47 million U.S. dollars), the program aims to train more than 6,000 skilled workers over three years. So far, more than 500 have completed training and returned to work.
"We issue certificates recognized across Southern African countries, which means workers can stay employed or even be promoted after the project ends," said Rethabile Letsoalo, community/client liaison officer of Tashie Training and Business Solutions. "This could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many, and we are grateful that our Chinese partners are giving it for free," Letsoalo said.
For Mpoi Elizabeth Rankhethoa, a translator at the Katse site who graduated last year from the Central University of Finance and Economics in China on a full scholarship, returning home to work on this project has been eye-opening.
"We rarely have a project of this scale in Lesotho, and it truly means a lot," Rankhethoa said. "It is not the first time China and Lesotho have worked together, and it certainly won't be the last."
