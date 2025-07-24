Sudan PM Appoints Five New Ministers, Including Three From Allied Armed Groups
Kamil Idris
July 15, 2025 (PORT SUDAN) – Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris on Tuesday appointed five new ministers, three of whom represent armed movements allied with the army.
The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported that “the Transitional Prime Minister, Professor Kamal Idris, today issued Decision No. (84) of 2025, appointing five new ministers as part of the Government of Hope formation.”
Idris named Professor Ahmed El-Tijani Abdel Rahim El-Mansouri as Minister of Livestock and Fisheries. Khalid Ismail Ahmed Ali El-Aisir retained his position as Minister of Culture and Information, with the addition of Tourism.
Nureldayem Taha was appointed Minister of Minerals. Taha is an aide to Minni Arko Minnawi, head of the Sudan Liberation Movement, for media affairs. The appointments also included Moatasem Ahmed Saleh Adam as Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare, who serves as the political secretary of the Justice and Equality Movement led by Gibril Ibrahim. Saif Al-Nasr El-Tijani Haroun Jaber was named Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, representing the Sudan Liberation Forces Gathering, led by Sovereignty Council member Abdullah Yahya.
The Sudanese Prime Minister affirmed that these appointments were made following a careful assessment of national competencies and expertise.
Widespread controversy arose over the insistence of the parties to the Juba Peace Agreement on retaining their ministerial positions in the new government, which the Prime Minister had stated would be composed of independent “technocrats.”
On July 10, Gibril Ibrahim, who leads the Justice and Equality Movement, and Mohamed Karti Kila, a leader in the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North under Malik Agar, were reappointed as Minister of Finance and Minister of Federal Governance, respectively. They had obtained these positions under the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement.
No comments:
Post a Comment