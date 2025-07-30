SPLM-RDC Suspends Participation in Somoud’s Executive Bodies, Exposing Internal Rifts
Former Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok speaking in London on October 31, 2024
July 14, 2025 (KHARTOUM) – A key faction of Sudan’s civilian-led coalition has suspended its participation in the alliance’s executive bodies, a move that reveals widening rifts within the pro-democracy bloc.
The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-Revolutionary Democratic Current (SPLM-RDC) announced its decision in a letter to the leadership of the “Somoud” (Steadfastness) alliance, seen by Sudan Tribune.
The “Somoud” coalition was formed earlier this year to replace the Coordination of Civilian Democratic Forces (Taqaddum). The split follows disagreements over the potential formation of a parallel government involving the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
In his lettre to the coalition’s head, former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the SPLM-RDC stated that the current crisis is an extension of political disputes that plagued the previous “Taqaddum” alliance.
The faction, led by Yasir Arman, demanded a resolution to outstanding organizational issues based on a clear political vision, accusing the current leadership of centralizing the decision-making process.
The move comes amid ongoing disagreements over the representation of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which has been demanding a vice-presidency position in the alliance.
Al-Radi Dao al-Bait Adam, the SPLM-RDC’s Secretary-General, clarified that the faction would limit its involvement to the leadership council “to allow more opportunity for political dialogue,” while freezing its membership in all executive and specialized committees of the “Somoud” alliance.
Adam called for a new political vision focused on civilian protection as the primary entry point to resolving the nation’s crisis. He advocated for building an “organic alliance” of independent civil forces as a fundamental condition for a sustainable solution.
He stressed the need to prioritize the humanitarian catastrophe and civilian protection over the political process, warning that such an approach requires broad regional and international solidarity.
“Putting the political process before addressing the humanitarian disaster and protecting civilians only prolongs the suffering of the people and will not stop the war,” Adam warned.
The secretary-general criticized the coalition’s leadership for failing to learn from past mistakes, noting that the momentum from the founding conference of the previous “Taqaddum” alliance in Addis Ababa had been wasted. He cautioned that the new alliance was following the same path of “political bargaining” instead of building a genuine “organic alliance.”
Critics argue that the extensive role of trade unions and civil society groups in Sudan’s political alliances allows some factions to gain disproportionate leverage and to secure key decision-making roles.
