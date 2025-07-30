Talks Between Chairmen of DPRK-Russia Inter-governmental Committee for Cooperation Held
Talks between Yun Jong Ho, minister of External Economic Relations, and Alexandr Kozlov, minister of Natural Resources and Ecology, who are chairmen of the DPRK and Russian sides to the DPRK-Russia Inter-governmental Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy, Science and Technology, were held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall on July 28.
Present there from the DPRK side were officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of External Economic Relations and officials concerned and from the opposite side the party of the minister of Natural Resources and Ecology and the minister-councilor of the Russian embassy in Pyongyang.
Discussed at the talks were the matters related with the implementation of the protocol of the 11th meeting of the DPRK-Russia Inter-governmental Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy, Science and Technology.
The talks proceeded in a friendly and sincere atmosphere.
Prior to this, working-level conferences were held to boost exchange and cooperation in different sectors between the DPRK and Russia.
On the evening of the day, the DPRK Ministry of External Economic Relations hosted a reception at Pyongyang Koryo Hotel in honour of the Russian mission.
KCNA
2025-07-30
No comments:
Post a Comment