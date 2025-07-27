Sudan Welcomes French Plan to Recognize Palestinian State
President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the International Humanitarian conference for Sudan
July 26, 2025
(KHARTOUM) – Sudan on Saturday welcomed a pledge by French President Emmanuel Macron to formally recognize a Palestinian state in September, calling it a “step in the right direction.”
In a statement, Sudan’s foreign ministry described the planned recognition as a “courageous and positive step” toward securing the “legitimate right” of the Palestinian people to an independent state with full sovereignty.
Macron said on Thursday that he would make the formal announcement at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly, framing it as part of France’s commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.
The foreign ministry’s statement said recognition of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital was essential for a comprehensive settlement of the issue and regional stability. It urged other countries to follow France’s lead.
The French initiative follows the postponement of a peace conference planned by France and Saudi Arabia in June. That conference, aimed at creating a roadmap for a Palestinian state, was delayed after an Israeli attack on Iran prompted several Mideast delegations to withdraw, according to reports.
The two-state solution framework, supported by many nations, including Sudan, proposes an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel. Most Arab states maintain the demand that Jerusalem serve as the capital of Palestine.
