Sudanese Parties Reject UAE as Mediator in Peace Talks, Citing RSF Ties
Political leaders sign the Understanding Framework Vision for Managing the Transitional Founding Period Charter in Cairo on May 8, 2024
July 24, 2025 (PORT SUDAN) – A coalition of Sudanese political parties on Thursday rejected the United Arab Emirates as a mediator in upcoming U.S.-hosted peace talks, accusing the Gulf state of arming one side in the country’s civil war.
The talks, scheduled for July 29 in Washington, are set to include the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE. Britain and Qatar are also expected to participate.
In a joint statement, the coalition, which includes nationalist and Islamist parties, said the UAE was “morally unqualified” to be a mediator.
It described the UAE as “the main party supporting the militias,” a reference to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been fighting the Sudanese army since April 2023.
The accusation aligns with the position of Sudan’s army-led government, which has also accused the UAE of financing and arming the RSF. Reports from international human rights monitors have made similar allegations.
The political bloc said it opposed “negative foreign interventions” that violate Sudan’s sovereignty and insisted that any lasting solution must come from an inclusive “Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.”
No comments:
Post a Comment