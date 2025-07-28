Iran Has Never and Will Never Bow Down to Aggression: Araghchi
By Al Mayadeen English
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warns of a decisive response to future US-Israeli attacks, reaffirming Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear technology amid ongoing hostility.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a firm warning on Monday, declaring that Iran will not tolerate further aggression and will respond decisively to any repeat of the recent US-Israeli attack on its nuclear facilities.
In a strongly worded statement posted on X, Araghchi emphasized that Iran, with its 7,000-year-old civilization, rejects the language of threats and intimidation. “Iranians have never bowed down before any foreigners and respond only to respect,” he said.
Referring to the attack on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, carried out by the US and "Israel", Araghchi stressed that Iran is fully aware of the operation’s scope and consequences, including “the extent of blows that are still being censored.” He warned that any future acts of aggression would be met with an even more decisive response, one that would be “impossible to cover up.”
Nuclear program defended as lifesaving technology
Highlighting the peaceful objectives of Iran’s nuclear program, the Foreign Minister noted that over a million Iranians rely on medical radioisotopes produced by the Tehran Research Reactor, an American-supplied facility which requires 20% enriched uranium. He added that uranium enrichment is also necessary to power Iran’s nascent nuclear energy infrastructure.
“No one in their right mind would abandon the fruits of tremendous investment in homegrown and peaceful technology which is saving lives, simply because bullying foreigners demand it,” he asserted.
Araghchi said the recent bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities reinforced Tehran’s long-standing position that “there is no military solution” to the nuclear issue. If there are concerns about the direction of Iran’s nuclear activities, he suggested, diplomacy remains the only viable path.
National resolve amid setbacks
Acknowledging the damage caused to Iran’s enrichment sites, Araghchi stressed that Iran’s resolve remains unshaken. “All should know that we Iranians have not bought our peaceful nuclear program; we have built it with blood, sweat, and tears,” he said, underscoring that the country’s scientific knowledge and nuclear expertise cannot be destroyed by military attacks.
“Our enrichment facilities may be severely damaged, but our determination is not,” he concluded.
President Donald Trump announced on June 22 that the United States carried out what he described as a "very successful attack" on three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.
According to Business Insider, the Pentagon revealed bunker-buster bombs were dropped during "Operation Midnight Hammer," after 15 years of study on how to destroy the site. While President Trump claimed Iran can never rebuild, analysts say the strikes may have set back Iran’s program by months or years but haven’t eliminated its nuclear weapons potential. Also, some assessments suggest the attacks could even accelerate Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
