With Resistance, Road Home is Never Lost: Georges Abdallah from Beirut
By Al Mayadeen English
25 Jul 2025 18:09
Lebanese freedom fighter Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, released after 41 years in French prisons, reaffirms his support for the Palestinian cause in a powerful speech from Beirut.
Lebanese freedom fighter Georges Ibrahim Abdallah made his first public statement as a free man at Beirut International Airport after his release from French prisons, where he was greeted by a massive crowd of supporters, along with several lawmakers and political figures.
Speaking publicly for the first time since his release, the Lebanese revolutionary Georges Ibrahim Abdallah reiterated his steadfast support for the Palestinian Resistance, a stance he had maintained unwaveringly throughout his 41 years behind bars, declaring, "With resistance, the road home is never lost."
Abdallah also emphasized that "today, more than ever, everyone must unite around the resistance," asserting that it is "firmly anchored in this land and cannot be eradicated."
"The resistance is not weak; it stands strong, drawing its might from its martyred leaders who crafted the struggle with their blood," he asserted.
Honoring the martyrs who gave their lives for the resistance, Abdallah described them as "the very foundation of all liberation struggles," stating solemnly, "We bow our heads in honor of the Resistance's martyrs."
Regarding detainees, Abdallah explained that "their resilience inside depends on our steadfastness outside," emphasizing the inseparable bond between incarcerated fighters and their supporters.
Palestine remains the core
Abdallah then spoke about occupied Palestine, the cause he has endorsed for decades, asserting that "the resistance there must intensify," adding that "the confrontation with the enemy must continue until liberation is achieved," as he stressed that "Israel" is now living out its final chapter.
"It is a shame, which will go down in history, how Arabs merely watch as the people of Palestine and Gaza suffer,” Abdallah remarked, lamenting that millions stand idly by in eerie silence while Palestinian children perish before their eyes.
He then addressed the Egyptian people directly, insisting that "the masses of Egypt hold the power to transform the situation in Gaza."
Abdallah's release came one day earlier than the original date, a move reportedly intended to prevent Abdallah from receiving a proper popular reception, while the French authorities prevented him from making any public statements before his departure.
No comments:
Post a Comment