Kenya Airways and Air Tanzania Forge Regional Aviation Partnership
By Roger A. Agana
July 28, 2025
(L) Air Tanzania CEO Mr. Peter Ulanga, (R) Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO Mr. Allan Kilavuka
Kenya Airways (KQ) and Air Tanzania signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 28, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, aiming to enhance regional connectivity and operational cooperation across East Africa.
The agreement focuses on shared resources in aircraft maintenance, cargo operations, safety protocols, and staff training.
Kenya Airways Group CEO Allan Kilavuka emphasized the partnership’s role in supporting “economic growth, trade, and tourism,” while Air Tanzania CEO Peter Ulanga highlighted its potential to “expand regional presence and meet growing air travel demand.” The collaboration avoids direct competition, instead prioritizing joint efficiencies for passengers and cargo clients.
Key areas include:
Technical knowledge exchange and maintenance repair operations (MRO)
Joint cargo handling and safety innovation
Unified travel options leveraging KQ’s 45 global destinations and Air Tanzania’s 15+ international routes
Air Tanzania, operating a 16-aircraft fleet including Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Airbus A220s, will partner with SkyTeam alliance member Kenya Airways to strengthen Africa’s aviation landscape. The deal aligns with broader efforts to boost intra-Africa travel and reduce operational costs.
