Xi Meets EU Leaders in Beijing
China, EU should uphold openness and cooperation, properly manage differences: Xi
By Liu Xin, Feng Fan and Yin Yeping
Jul 24, 2025 11:09 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who are in China for the 25th China-EU Summit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 24, 2025. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on China and the European Union (EU) to provide more stability and certainty for the world through steady and sound China-EU relations, according to the Xinhua News Agency.
Xi made the remarks when meeting with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who are here for the 25th China-EU Summit in Beijing.
Xi said over the past 50 years, China and the EU have achieved fruitful outcomes in exchanges and cooperation, delivering mutual success and worldwide benefits, and an important understanding and insight is that the two sides should respect each other, seek commonality while reserving differences, uphold openness and cooperation, and pursue mutual benefit.
These are also important principles and the right direction for China-EU relations in the future, Xi said. Xi underscored the importance for China and the EU, both constructive forces for multilateralism and openness and cooperation, to strengthen communication, enhance trust and deepen cooperation in a more challenging and complex international situation, in order to provide more stability and certainty for the world through steady and sound China-EU relations.
Both as "big guys" in the international community, China and the EU should keep their bilateral relationship growing in the right direction, and work together to usher it into an even brighter next 50 years, he said.
President Xi's three proposals - adhere to mutual respect to consolidate partnership; uphold openness and cooperation to properly address differences; and practice multilateralism to safeguard the international rules and order - clearly outline the fundamental pillars of a stable and enduring China-Europe relationship. They provide not only strategic direction but also concrete pathways for future collaboration, Gao Jian, a scholar at Shanghai International Studies University, told the Global Times on Thursday.
Xi's remarks also underscore China's consistent and steady approach to Europe, which is distinct from the shifting policies frequently seen in some Western countries. China views its ties with Europe as an engagement between two major civilizations, powers and markets, and remains firmly committed to a long-term, stable policy course regardless of external changes, said the expert.
Upon arriving in Beijing early Thursday morning, von der Leyen wrote on X that the China-EU Summit "is the opportunity to both advance and rebalance our relationship." After meeting with President Xi, she posted again to thank him for hosting them in Beijing, saying: "Europe and China are global economic heavyweights. Our relationship matters globally, and it must work for both sides - for our people and our businesses. Let's shape that future together."
European Council President Antonio Costa also mentioned the meeting with President Xi in a post on X on Thursday, writing: "Committed to deepening our partnership. Seeking concrete progress in addressing concerns - with respect, goodwill, and honesty. Working together to uphold multilateralism."
On Thursday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and the two EU leaders jointly chaired the 25th China-EU Summit. The two sides also released a joint statement on climate change on Thursday, in which it said they reiterate that in the fluid and turbulent international situation today, it is crucial that all countries, notably the major economies maintain policy continuity and stability and step up efforts to address climate change.
The statement also noted that the Chinese and EU leaders also recognize that strengthening China-EU cooperation on climate change bears on the well-being of the peoples on both sides and is of great and special significance to upholding multilateralism and advancing global climate governance.
This round of high-level China-EU talks carries both historical significance and practical relevance - marking 50 years of diplomatic ties and unfolding against the backdrop of rising unilateralism and global instability. As two major powers and markets, China and the EU should reaffirm their shared responsibility to uphold multilateralism and resist the Cold War mentalities, Cui Hongjian, professor of the Academy of Regional and Global Governance at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times on Thursday.
Cui said the leaders' meeting mechanism reflects growing political maturity, policy continuity and a shared commitment to manage differences while deepening cooperation.
Managing through dialogue
President Xi on Thursday also stressed that China and the EU should uphold openness and cooperation, and properly manage differences. Xi said that "reducing dependency" should not lead to reducing China-EU cooperation. The bilateral economic and trade relationship, which is by nature complementary and mutually beneficial, can indeed achieve dynamic equilibrium through development, according to Xinhua.
It is hoped that the EU can remain open in trade and investment market, refrain from using restrictive economic and trade tools, and foster a sound business environment for Chinese enterprises investing and operating in the EU, Xi stressed.
China doesn't shy away from challenges in its relationship with the EU. As two of the world's largest economies and key trading partners, frictions are natural, but the focus should be on managing them through dialogue, not escalation, said Feng Zhongping, director of the Institute of European Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.
Concerns such as trade imbalances, overcapacity, and rare earths should be addressed through negotiation, grounded in the mutual dependence of both economies. Despite rising tensions, trade remains the area of greatest shared interest. "While the EU now sees China as a competitor, it still prioritizes de-risking over decoupling and seeks cooperation on global issues like climate change," the expert said. "Both sides should adjust to a relationship shaped by both cooperation and competition."
China and the EU, as two of the world's major economies, have both the responsibility and capacity to send a strong message in support of multilateral trade systems and inject much-needed stability and certainty into global markets during these challenging times, Fang Dongkui, secretary general of the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU), told the Global Times.
Despite the headwinds, the fundamentals of China-EU economic relations remain strong, with several areas particularly standing out for future cooperation, naming green transition, digital economy and third markets cooperation, the chamber head said.
This round of high-level interactions between China and the EU has also attracted wide attention and coverage in Europe. A report from the German news network Deutsche Welle (DW) noted that Brussels has framed Thursday's talks as "a clear opportunity for detailed, frank, substantive actions around all aspects of our relationship."
Cui said that neither side set unrealistic expectations for the outcome of this meeting. "The complex issues in China-EU relations cannot be resolved in a single stroke," Cui said. "As long as both sides can reach a basic consensus on positions, understanding, and future direction, that would already be a significant achievement. Remaining issues can be addressed through the more than 70 existing dialogue mechanisms."
We hold a rational expectation for China-EU relations. 2025 is more likely to be a phase focused on maintaining stability and sustained engagement, said Cui.
Gao also emphasized that stabilizing China-EU relations requires the EU to move beyond Cold War thinking and opportunistic approaches. Europe is navigating a deep structural crisis - entangled in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, facing transatlantic trade tensions, and lacking a unified, consistent strategy toward China.
"To move forward, Europe needs to reassess the principles guiding its domestic and foreign policy and adopt a more realistic view of today's global landscape," he said. "China is an opportunity - not a threat."
